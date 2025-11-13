International music star and entrepreneur Akon has reportedly been detained in Georgia after police discovered he was declared wanted on an out-of-county warrant from Roswell, New Mexico.

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested by Chamblee Police on Friday, November 7, after his white Tesla triggered a Flock security camera alert linked to the warrant.

According to the police report, Officer Joshua Rosa located Akon near a Tint World shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and after confirming his identity, officers took him into custody.

The “Locked Up” crooner reportedly remained calm and cooperated with the security agents, telling officers he was aware of the warrant.

He was searched, and no weapons or illegal items were found. Akon was later transferred to DeKalb County Jail, where he was booked and released roughly six hours later.

While the reason for the Roswell warrant remains unclear, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both his arrest and release to TMZ, which also published his mugshot showing him in a black hoodie.

Akon, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits such as “Lonely,” “Smack That,” and “Locked Up,” has since ventured into philanthropy and technology with projects like Akon Lighting Africa and the ambitious Akon City project in Senegal.

As of now, the singer’s representatives have not released an official statement regarding the arrest or the outstanding warrant.