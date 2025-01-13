Police Arrest AGN President, Emeka Rollas In Abia

Share

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Chief Emeka Rollas, has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Umuahia, Abia State.

New Telegraph gathered that Rollas was arrested for the allegations of imposing an unelected Chairman on the Abia State chapter of the guild.

This controversy stems from the election of David Onyebuchi Amalaha as the Chairman of the AGN Abia State chapter on May 20, 2023, in Umuahia.

The guild has faced ongoing legal disputes initiated by Amalaha to prevent the imposition of interim leadership by the AGN’s national body, despite Amalaha’s election.

READ ALSO:

However, the Guild members, which include, Chika Okezie, Egwuatu Daniel, and Nathaniel Nwoko, had criticized Chief Rollas for allegedly disrupting the unity within the guild by appointing multiple interim Chairmen since 2023, disregarding the members’ democratic decisions.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when Chief Rollas convened a meeting in Umuahia without involving key stakeholders or Amalaha.

The exclusion led to protests and a disruption of the meeting, prompting police intervention to restore order.

Meanwhile, a petition was previously filed against Chief Rollas at the Zone 9 Police Headquarters. He was subsequently detained along with actor Emmanuel Ehumadu, known as Labista.

Share

Please follow and like us: