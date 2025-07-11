Police Arrest 98 Suspects In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 98 suspected criminals involved in 21 major cases of armed robbery, thuggery (Daba), drug dealings, theft, and fraud within the last 24 days.

The State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori, made the disclosure while addressing a news conference yesterday.

He said other suspects arrested include four suspected kidnappers, five suspected drug dealers, 12 suspected motor vehicle thieves, four suspected fraudsters, five suspected thieves, and 47 suspected thugs.

He said exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons; suspected stolen motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, etc.; illicit drugs; and counterfeit currencies.

“This media briefing aims to bring you up to speed on the current security progress made and the crime-fighting strategies adopted by the Command, as well as the achievements recorded in our sustained efforts to rid the State of all forms of crimes and criminality,” he said.

The police commissioner said the command has launched a new operation code-named: “Operation Kukan Kura,” which is being integrated into several robust operational strategies earlier adopted by the command that have had a great impact in curbing crimes in the state.

“Operation Kukan Kura” symbolises adherence to the co-ethics of community policing, where members of the public participate actively in policing activities, including information sharing, crime prevention, management, and control,” he said.