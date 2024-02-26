Police arrest 8 suspected robbers on wanted list in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested eight suspected armed robbers on its wanted list. The command`s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement on Saturday evening in Lagos. Hundeyin said that the suspects who belonged to two syndicates, were arrested after weeks of discreet and intense investigation.

The spokesman alleged that the suspects specialises in robbing residents of Lagos and snatching of vehicles at gunpoint. He said that while some of the suspects were arrested in Lagos State, detectives trailed others to Iwo in Osun and Ibadan in Oyo States.

The spokesman said that the suspects were between ages 22 and 32. Hundeyin said that the suspects were also allegedly responsible for the murder of a police officer, and stealing his rifle in Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State on Dec. 9, 2023. He said that the rifle has since been recovered during the arrests of the first set of suspects. “Other items recovered from the suspects included one pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and charms,” he said.