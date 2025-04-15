Police Arrest 8 Suspected Motorcycle Thieves In Osun

Share

The Osun State Police Command has arrested eight suspected members of a notorious gang of hoodlums specializing in motorcycle theft.

The suspects were allegedly using spare keys to remove motorcycles from where they were parked by their owners.

In a bid to rid the State of criminal elements, police operatives attached to the CP’s Monitoring Unit, on April 11, 2025, apprehended one Olowookere Ojo Mojeed, 27, at the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

The arrest followed a report that the suspect was caught with a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, with registration number EDT 155 QF, which had been stolen from where it was parked.

Further police investigation led to the recovery of two additional motorcycles, a TVS and another Bajaj from the suspect, who confessed to being part of a syndicate that specializes in stealing motorcycles from parking spots.

Acting on intelligence, detectives proceeded to the Shasha area of Osogbo later that evening around 8:30 p.m. and arrested one Hammed Jelili, 38, at his hideout.

Six spare motorcycle keys used in their operations were recovered from him.

Discreet investigations further led operatives to the Brewery area of Ibadan, Oyo State, where the receiver of the stolen motorcycles, Oguntade Segun, 64, was arrested. He confessed to buying four different motorcycles from the gang at prices ranging between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000.

Further investigation also led to the arrest of one Arobadi Michael, 30, who allegedly delivered the stolen motorcycles to the receiver.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, all the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

“The Police Command is calling on members of the public whose motorcycles have been stolen or robbed to come to the CP’s Monitoring Unit at the State Headquarters in Osogbo for identification,” Ojelabi said.

He also warned individuals with criminal intent to leave the state or face the full wrath of the law.

Share