Police Arrest 8 Suspected Armed Robbers Who Killed Officer

Detectives attached to Lagos State Police Command have arrested eight suspected armed robbers who killed a police officer, took away his service riffle at Iju Ishaga area of the state.

The suspected armed robbers who specializes in car snatching also took away the service riffle of the police officer after killing him on December 9, 2023.

The suspects who were identified as Dayo Afolabi 27, Segun Osoyemi 32, Toheeb Adetunji 29, Tomiwa Okunlola 30, Bashiru Lukmon 22, Usman Hammed 25, Ashiru Usman 24 and Toheeb Oyekunle 32, after the operation, some of the suspects ran to Iwo in Osun State while others members remain in Lagos as they were arrested separately.

The police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said following weeks of discreet and intense investigation, the Lagos State Police Command finally arrested all eight members of two syndicates who have been wanted for robberies and snatching of vehicles at gunpoint in the State.

Hundeyin said the suspects were also responsible for the murder of a police officer and stealing of his rifle in Iju Ishaga area of the State on December 9, 2023.

While the stolen rifle had since been recovered during the first set of arrests of the armed robbers.One pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, thirty live cartridges and charms were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, while commending the detectives for a job well done assures Lagosians that the Command would continue to do everything operationally possible towards ensuring their optimum safety.