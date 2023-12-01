Police Arrest 8 For Kidnapping, Robbery In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said its operatives have arrested a syndicate of eight suspected kidnappers and armed robbery gang that has been terrorising citizens in the state. This is as the state Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, charged the operatives to go on the offensive against criminals as the yuletide season approaches.

Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansur Hassan, in a statement in Kaduna yesterday said the arrest was part of the new recharged drive towards guaranteeing that lives and properties are secured in the state, especially during the impending festive season. He said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, has also directed the Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to go on the offensive against criminal elements in the state.

ASP Hassan said it was the charge that led to the arrest by the Police operatives from the Division- al Headquarters Maigana of eight suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, adding that the suspects would soon have their day in court. According to him, “Preliminary inquiry disclosed that the aforesaid suspects were responsible for the abduction on the 25th August, 2023 of Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai. Equally, a certain Adamu Mu’azu ‘M’ of Bagaldi village was their kidnap victim in recent time.

Their gang leader, one alias Hana- zuwa ‘M’ of Farin Kasa village is at large though trailed. All the suspects will have their day in court at the completion of investigation.