Police Arrest 75 Suspected Kidnappers, 66 Robbery Suspects, Others In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command said it has arrested 75 suspected kidnappers, 66 armed robbery suspects and 141 others for various crimes across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, disclosed this at his maiden press briefing yesterday in Lokoja. Dantawaye said that a total of 239 suspects were arrested for various crimes from February till date.

According to him, 66 suspects were arrested for armed robbery; 75 for kidnapping; 18 for homicide; 21 for unlawful possession of firearms; four for rape; six for cultism; and 49 for other crimes.

He said that the command within the period under review recovered various exhibits which included five AK-47 rifles, two AK-49 rifles, nine magazines, 344 rounds of 7.62/39mm ammunition, and 62 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition from the suspects.

