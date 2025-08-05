Police Arrest 7 Suspects Linked To Killing Of Lawyer

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Bright Owhor, a lawyer based in Port Harcourt. Owhor, aged 46, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on July 6 at his residence on Market Road in the Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Grace IringeKoko, told newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday that the arrests followed an intelligence driven operation. She stated that following the incident, operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit were deployed to investigate and ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“Following meticulous intelligence work and technical surveillance that lasted over ten days, all individuals involved in the killing of Owhor were identified and apprehended,” she said. Iringe-Koko revealed that preliminary investigations showed the suspects, aged between 22 and 34, had assumed various roles in the execution of the crime. “The suspects’ roles ranged from: the shooter, gang leader, arms supplier, armed operative, handler of stolen vehicles, and driver of the getaway vehicle.