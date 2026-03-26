Police Arrest 7 Suspects For Illegal Mining, Vandalisation Of Govt Property

The Niger State Police Command has arrested seven suspects for illegal mining and vandalisation of government property in Gurara Local Government Area, of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, yesterday in Minna. The spokesperson stated that the arrest followed the command’s continuous effort to protect and safeguard public property in Niger.

He said that on March 22, at about 5:00p.m., based on a report of illegal mining and vandalism at Gurara waterfalls, Police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division, conducted a sting operation within the facility and arrested seven suspects.

Abiodun said that the suspects were aged between 27 and 40 years, all of Tsauni Area of Gwagwalada, Abuja and Lambata in Niger. He stated that exhibits recovered from them were two water pump engines, 14 carpets, six shovels, three diggers, two pipes and seven head pans.

The PRO said that the case had since been transferred to the SCID Minna for further investigation. Abiodun stated further that on March 17, at about 4:00p.m., a similar raid was carried out in the same facility, and eight suspects were arrested with thirteen shovels, six diggers, among others. The police spokesman said that the fight against illegal mining and vandalism would be sustained.