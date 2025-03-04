Police Arrest 7 Suspected Drug Peddlers In Jigawa

Share

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has arrested seven suspected drug peddlers in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawan Shiisu, who disclosed this in a statement in Dutse yesterday, said the suspects were arrested in Kazaure and Gwaran Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He added that their arrests followed credible intelligence reports and subsequent raids in Sara town of Gwaran and Lungu area of Kazaure.

“Three of the suspects, aged between 20 and 25 were arrested in Kazaure LGA, while the other four, aged between 18 and 27 were arrested in Gwaram LGA.”

Shiisu noted that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included 703 tablets of Exol, 870 D5 tablets, 200 Lara tablets, and 26 Diazepam tablets.

According to him, others are 26 Tramadol tablets, 26 pieces of rubber solution, popularly known as ‘Sholisho’, and 23 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be hemp. He said that the suspects had already been charged to court.

