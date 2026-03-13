Police Arrest 7 Over Alleged Attack On Officers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested no fewer than seven suspects in connection with the attack on its personnel in the state.

It was learnt that the incident happened on March 7, during a communal crisis between the Ogbeson and Iguoshodin communities. It was further learnt that the crisis started when the Ogbeson Community was celebrating the commissioning of an Oguedion (an elder council hall).

The Ogbeson Community alleged that the shootout was coordinated in collaboration with members of the Iguoshodin Community and police officers.

During the crisis, several persons, including police officers, sustained various degrees of injuries. The Police officers attacked were said to have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officers of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said Ogbeson and Iguosho- din communities have had a long-standing communal dispute.

Ikoedem said, in an effort to address the situation, members of the Iguoshodin Community submitted a petition to the police seeking intervention. “Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, accompanied by some members of the Iguoshodin Community, visited Ogbeson on Saturday to invite certain community elders for questioning in a bid to resolve the dispute.

“However, on sighting the operatives, some hoodlums within the Ogbeson Community allegedly opened fire sporadically on the officers. “Two police officers are currently receiving treatment at a police medical facility following injuries sustained during the attack,” she said.