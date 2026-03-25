Police Arrest 60-Year-Old Village Head With AK-47 Riffle In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced another significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the State of illegal firearms and criminal elements.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said the Operatives armed with credible intelligence that the Village Head of Asik Ubofa Fishing Settlement in Effiat Clan, Mbo Local Government Area, one Chief Edet, male, 60 years, was allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm, acted promptly.

According to her, “Upon receipt of the intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, directed Operatives of the Command to immediately embark on a coordinated operation to verify the information and take necessary action.

She added, “Consequently, on 24th March, 2026, at about 10:15 hrs, detectives swung into action and stormed the suspect’s location. During the operation, the team successfully recovered one AK-47 rifle and two empty magazines. The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

“The suspect is currently in police custody while a discreet investigation has commenced to ascertain the source of the firearm, determine his motives, and apprehend other possible accomplices for prosecution.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to combating the proliferation of illegal arms and warns individuals in possession of unlawful firearms to voluntarily surrender them or face the full weight of the law.

“The Police also commend members of the public for their continued support and urge them to sustain the flow of timely and credible information to security agencies”.