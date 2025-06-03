Police Arrest 6 Suspects, Recover Arms, Stolen Vehicle In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six persons suspected to be members of a criminal gang, following a routine patrol carried out on May 29.

The operation, part of the command’s sustained efforts to combat crime and reinforce public safety, led to the discovery of firearms, ammunition, and a vehicle believed to have been stolen.

The suspects, identified as Yakubu Oke, Teslim Balogun, Emmanuel Osas, Joseph Abah, Idris Adewunmi, and Opeyemi Kolawole, were stopped and questioned by officers during the patrol.

Their inability to provide consistent details about their movements and identities prompted further scrutiny.

A thorough search of their vehicle yielded significant items, including two locally made pistols, 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 17 live cartridges, and an unregistered 1999 Toyota Camry.

Preliminary findings have linked the group to a gang already on the police watchlist, with known operations spanning multiple areas within the Lagos metropolis. According to the command, the suspects are currently in custody and cooperating with ongoing investigations.

