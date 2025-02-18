Police Arrest 6 Suspected Robbers Who Tied Up Guard, Stole Transformer In Rivers

Share

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested six suspected members of a syndicates that specialise in stealing transformers at Rumukwurushi area of Port Harcourt.

The suspects, it was learnt tied up a security guard on duty in the community and removed the transformer worth over fifty two million naira.

The suspects are; Raphael Ngwuebor 52, Christopher Nwagwu 50, Chimene Wagoha 39, Chikodi Ogu 38, Obinna Nwankwo 48, Obinna Nwankwo 43 and John Aguarar.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe –Koko, in a statement yesterday said on January 9, 2025, the Rivers State Police Command received a petition about the disturbing activities of unknown hoodlums attacking local security guards, vandalising public assets in a community in the state and then steal it.

She said the report suggested that on Janu – ary 3, 2025, at about 3am, a 1,000KVA transformer, worth fifty-two million naira was vandalised and stolen from NNPCL Estate in Rumuokwurushi, Port- Harcourt by unknown hoodlums after tying and robbing the local security guards on duty of their phones and money.

