Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers In Oyo Forest

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of six suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated operation carried out on Saturday by operatives from the Ikoyi-Ile Divisional Police Headquarters.

Osifeso said the operation, which took place around 6:00 am in the Igbo-Awe forest near Iboran village, was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes who provided intelligence support.

He explained that the suspects had allegedly been terrorising residents of the community before they were tracked down to their hideout. “During the operation, six suspected key members of the armed group were arrested, and several incriminating items were recovered,” the statement read in part.

The recovered items, according to the PPRO, include one AK-47 rifle with 15 rounds of live ammunition, four empty AK-47 magazines, one Infinix Android phone, one Itel phone, a Nigerian Army jungle hat, one army life jacket, and a set of army camouflage uniforms.