Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has apprehended six suspected kidnappers in Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lafia, said that the operation was a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against violent crime and kidnapping in the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence from a patriotic citizen, operatives of Doma Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, raided a notorious criminal hideout at Yelwa Ediya community of Doma LGA. “The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspects, all male of the same community who were responsible for the kidnapping and armed robbery activities taking place in the area,” he said.