Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers In Bauchi, Rescue Victims

The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended six suspected kidnappers operating in Toro Local Government Area and rescued three victims unhurt. Spokesman of the Command, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, “On September 29, at about 12:01 a.m., the Bauchi State Police Command received a dis- tress call from a vigilance member of the community, reporting that unidentified gunmen had abducted three men, Idi Umar, Idi Lawan, and Musa Lawal from Euga Village in Toro LGA.”

He said a swift and coordinated response involving the Toro Area Command, Toro Division, Nabordo Division, and local security partners led to the successful rescue of the victims and arrest of the suspects.

“The combined team tracked the suspects to the outskirts of the village and carried out a professional operation that resulted in the safe rescue of the victims without any harm.

Six suspects were arrested in connection with the incident,” Wakil said. Those arrested include Abubakar Usman, Adamu Alo, Abubakar Aliyu, Umar Habu, Abubakar Mamman Abubakar, and Shehu Sambo.