January 6, 2026
Police Arrest 6 Suspected Cultists In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has arrested six persons over alleged cult activities in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by DSP Udeme Edet, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said that the suspects were arrested yesterday during a police raid at their hideout in Daudu Ulkpam Road Kuje.

Edet said that the six suspects after their arrest were identified to be members of a cult gang who attacked one Monday Inase of Torkula settlement in Guma area with guns.

