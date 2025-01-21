Police Arrest 6 Suspected Child Traffickers In A’Ibom

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Com – mand has arrested six suspected child traffickers, comprising five females and a male, in three local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare disclosed this during a press briefing in Ikot Akpanabia in Uyo yesterday.

Azare said that four of the suspects, all females, were caught trafficking two children (names withheld), aged 11 years and 12 years, from Ikot Edibom Village in Nsit Ubium and Mkpatak Village in Essien Udim Local Government Areas respectively.

The four female suspects are Okwondu Nkpurunna, Vivian Chamdin, Okezie Amarachi and Christina Onyechi. He said the victims were rescued unhurt in Abia State, adding that they would soon be reunited with their families.

Azare said the suspects, caught based on credible intelligence would be charged to court accordingly.

The command also arrested two suspected child traffickers, one Rose Dennis and one Sunday Ekong both of Ikwen village in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects were arrested at about 1:50pm on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The suspects abducted two children (names withheld), aged four and two years, both pupils of St. Joseph Catholic School, Ikot Ofon in Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

