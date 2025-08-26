Police Arrest 6 Robbery, Cultism Suspects, Recover Firearms In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said it has arrested six suspects for alleged armed robbery and cult-related activities in separate operations within the state. This was contained in a statement yesterday in Enugu by SP Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

Ndukwe explained that operatives of the command also recovered firearms, drugs and other incriminating exhibits from the suspects who were presently still under detention. He said that the feat was part of sustained onslaught against violent crimes and cult-related activities in the state. According to him, on Aug. 22, at about 5 a.m., operatives of the command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested four male suspects.

”One firearm, one expended cartridge, substances suspected to be methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpuru-miri and other incriminating exhibits were recovered from them. “Their arrest followed the confessional statement of one other suspect earlier arrested and detained by police operatives of Abakpa Division for cultism, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that while two of the suspects are members of the Black Axe Confraternity, the others confessed to belonging to the Vikings Confraternity.” The Enugu State command image maker further said that on Aug. 19, at about 6:30 p.m., operatives of the command working with mem- bers of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, stormed Ogor-Affa in Udi LGA and arrested another male suspect aged 48.

“A locally made pistol was recovered from him, and he confessed to being a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity,” he said. Ndukwe quoted the state’s Com- missioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, as reassuring residents of the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements. Giwa urged citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s control room.