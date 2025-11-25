Police Arrest 6 For Robbery, Cultism In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested six suspected cultists and armed robbers and recovered ammunition in Asaba, the state capital The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who said this in a statement yesterday in Asaba, stated that:

“On November 23, at about 6.30pm, acting on a distress call regarding a robbery incident along the Asaba–Benin Expressway, the Commander, Eagle Net Special Squad, SP Danyaya Inusa, swiftly mobilised surveillance teams of the squad in a co -ordinated operation with operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the criminal gang ambushed the operatives with reckless gunfire. The team responded and overpowered the gang, forcing them into a disorganised retreat.

“A fierce chase ensued, which led to the arrest of the suspects Oghenemaro Martins, 25, Tarebi Miracle Ogbada, 22 and Okorie James Kalu, 19.”

Edafe said items recovered include one Englishmade Beretta pistol, four locally made pistols, four live 9mm Beretta ammnition, a laptop, an iPhone S, among others.

In another development, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by the Commander, ASP Julius Robinson, arrested cultists terrorising Sapele Oghara areas and recovered one pump-action gun.