Police Arrest 59-Year-Old Blind Man For Raping 10-Year-Old

…Niger Govt, CSO want suspect jailed

Troubles await a 59-year-old suspected blind man, Julius Nyikwa, who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl, as the Niger State government has disclosed that it will not relent in the case but ensure that the suspect is brought to book.

While speaking with our Correspondent, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Hadiza Idris Kuta, assured that the Ministry would ensure perpetrators pay for their actions.

Accordingly, she said, “As a government, we will not allow such perpetrators to go unpunished. He is claiming to be blind, but he is full of evil intentions.”

She then appealed to members of the community to support the government and other groups in fighting the menace of rape in society.

The incident occurred on February 16, 2026, at Keteren-Gwari, Minna. When the girl who lives in the same compound as the blind man was said to have been lured into Nyikwa’s room.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the suspect had repeatedly lured the victim into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

The source explained that the girl was seen entering the suspect’s room during the last encounter, as witnessed by her grandmother, who raised the alarm that attracted neighbours who arrested him.

Also speaking on the incident, the Project Director, Global Promoters for Community Initiatives (GPCI), the implementers of the SCAPAGBV 3.0 funded by the Nigeria Women Trust Fund, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, condemned the action of the suspect and said they will ensure the suspect faces the law and gets sentenced appropriately.

Confirming the incident, of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun said the Police would ensure diligent prosecution of the suspect.

Accordingly, he said on 16th February, 2026, at about 2 pm, a case of rape was received at ‘B’ Division, Minna, which also indicated that a 59-year-old suspected blind man, Julius Nyikwa of Keteren-Gwari Minna, raped a 10-year-old girl of the same compound into his room.

He disclosed that “investigations revealed that the suspect’s wife is a sister of the victim’s mother, and they all incidentally live in the same compound as a big family.

“The suspect repeatedly lured the victim into his room and had carnal knowledge of her. And, during the last encounter, the victim was seen entering the suspect’s room, and the grandmother raised an alarm, which attracted neighbours, following which the suspect was arrested.

“The case is currently in the SCID for further investigations, and the suspect will soon be charged in court”.