Police Arrest 58 Armed Robbery Suspects In Adamawa

At least 58 suspected criminals have been taken into custody by the Adamawa State Police Command following the raid in different parts of the state.

In a statement issued in Yola on Tuesday, State Police Commissioner, Dankombo Morris who disclosed this said that among the suspects are forty young males who are thought to be members of the infamous “Shila boys” group.

He said, “Eleven of them were arrested for kidnapping, while seven were arrested for armed robbery.

“We have since commenced discreet investigations on their cases and we will soon prosecute those found culpable in a court of law.”

He added that two vehicles were taken from the suspects: a Toyota Prado with registration number ABJ344HX and an 18-seater bus with registration number RSH79FA.

“Other items are two AK 47 rifles with 25 rounds of live ammunition, N10,690.00 cash, a leather containing charms and rings,1 power bank and 2 GSM Handsets.

“I hereby solicit for the cooperation and understanding of the general public, especially by volunteering useful information to the police,’’ he said.