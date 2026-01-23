Police Arrest 5 Suspected Cultists In Delta, Recover Locally Made Pistol, Battle Axes, Illicit Drugs

A team of police operatives from Obiaruku Division in Delta State have arrested five suspected cultists in Amai Community, Ndokwa-East Local Government Area.

The suspects are Frank Etiyemonu, Chinedu Emeka, Festus Nwadiche, Azuju Onowu, and Ozor Blessing. They were arrested yesterday, at about 02:56 hours. The suspects are currently in the custody of the Police.

The Police also recovered from the suspects, one locally made pistol, two battle axes, quantities of Indian hemp and other suspected hard drugs, as well as other dangerous weapons.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the report in a statement in Warri. He said, “On 22 January, 2026, at about 0256 hours, a team of police operatives from Obiaruku Division carried out a targeted raid on a suspected cultists’ hideout at Amai Community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area.”

