Police Arrest 5 Over Counterfeit Ring, Recover AK-47, 180 Sheep

The Sokoto State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in the fight against crime across the state, with operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Illela Police Station and Arkilla Police Station arresting multiple suspects for offenses ranging from currency counterfeiting and armed banditry to criminal impersonation.

Statement issued DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, PPRO further stated that in the first operation, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit is investigating a sophisticated counterfeiting syndicate known as Sai Malam.

The DPO Illela transferred three suspects Muhd Hamidu of Kwanni, Niger Republic; Umar Hassan ‘M’; and Sadik Isah of Illela LGA to the CID for discreet investigation.

Subsequent intelligence led to the arrest of two additional suppliers, Buhari Abubakar and Kasimu Muhd of Makera Asada, Sokoto.

Recovered from the suspects were counterfeit currency and fetish materials believed to be used in their illicit trade.

In a separate operation on March 10, 2026, at about 6:00 PM, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on a distress call regarding the presence of outlawed Yansakai members in Dakalo Village, Dange Shuni LGA.

The gang, led by one Sani Nabuzuwa, is notorious for culpable homicide and cattle rustling.

Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire but were overpowered by the tactical squad, fleeing into a nearby forest.

Recovered at the scene include one fabricated AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition, 180 sheep suspected to have been stolen, and a Kasea motorcycle. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, operatives from Arkilla Police Station arrested Auwal Sani ‘M’ of Yabo LGA on March 10, 2026, at about 9:00 PM.

The suspect, who conspired with an accomplice currently at large, allegedly impersonated Mobile Police officers by wearing a Mopol uniform.

The duo arrested a commercial motorcyclist, Abubakar Mohd ‘M’, and deceived him by claiming they were taking his Boxer motorcycle to the station, only to snatch it.

During investigation, the motorcycle was recovered, and the suspect confessed to snatching three other Boxer motorcycles using the same method.

He claimed to have sold the previous motorcycles to one Nasiru of Kware LGA. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Musa, assures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements and urges residents to continue providing timely information.