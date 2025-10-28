Police Arrest 5 Kidnappers Who Killed Policeman, Escaped With His Rifle In Ondo

Five suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command at Owo area of the state.

The suspects have been identified as Friday Monday, Ashimi Wahab, James Odina, Ibrahim Idris, and Prince Areeh. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Ayanlade Olushola , in a statement yesterday said it is part of the ongoing efforts by the State Police Command to apprehend the assailants responsible for the murder of late Supol James Ogunleye and recover his service rifle.

DSP Olushola said the operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams intensified their operations through aggressive bush combing and intelligence-led patrols across identified flashpoints in the state which led to their arrest at the suspects hideout.

She said the sustained operations yielded positive results in the early hours of October 26, when operatives of the command arrested five suspected kidnappers inside Amurin Forest, within the Owo– Ifon area of the state.