Police Arrest 5 For Conspiracy, Theft, Vandalism In Niger

Detectives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested five suspects for conspiracy, theft and vandalism in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said Adamu Yakubu and Abdulrahman Usman, of Dama and Kushi villages, were arrested by police detectives in Kuta, Shiroro LGA, on January 23, for conspiracy and theft.

The duo allegedly stole a Bajaj motorcycle from a wedding ceremony. However the motorcycle was recovered and the suspects will face prosecution.

In another incident, three men – Shamsudeen Ibrahim, Faisal Aliyu, and Abba Shuaibu – were caught vandalising street light cables in Limawa, Minna, on January 24.

“They were arrested on the street of Limawa at the early hours of the day vandalising the street light cables with digger and hammer,” the police spokesman said.

