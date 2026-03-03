Police Arrest 4 With AK-47, Ammunition In Edo Warring Communities

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have apprehended four persons with two AK-47 rifles and two magazines. The Command disclosed that the magazines were loaded with 33 rounds of live ammunition.

Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, who made this known yesterday, in a statement in Benin City, gave the names of the suspects as Jabir Saleh, Musa Lawal aka Gambo, Gaddafi Iliyasu and Salau Haliru. He said the suspects were arrested at Uselu and Ahor Communities in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s image maker said the communities have been experiencing communal conflict with reports of one community attacking and ransacking the other. She added that the conflict led members of the Ahor and Uselu Communities to abandon their homes.

The statement said, “In a swift response to the situation, the Commissioner of Police deployed an intervention squad on the 18/02/2026. Not long after, the enhanced intelligence driven surveillance yielded fruit as operations led to the arrest and recovery of 2 AK-47 rifles.

“Furthermore, peace has been restored to the conflict ridden communities as residents have started returning home due to the assurance of their safety. The Command calls for sustained partnership to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.