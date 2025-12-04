Police Arrest 4 Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Vehicles In Abuja

Four suspected members of a notorious car-snatching syndicate have been apprehended by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, with six stolen vehicles and over N15 million cash recovered.

Josephine Adeh, the Command spokesperson, explained in a statement yesterday that the arrests and recoveries were made through coordinated operations by the Gwagwalada and Mabushi Divisions, as well as the Command’s Scorpion Squad.

She identified the suspects as an ex-convict, Dalhatu Bashiru; Nwadigo Emmanuel; Uchenna Kalu; and Alhaji Jazuli Adamu.

Adeh said Adamu, alleged to be the principal receiver of the stolen vehicles, was traced to Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, where he was arrested with N15,280,000 reportedly intended for the purchase of another batch of stolen cars.

She stated that the FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence and supported by digital forensic reconstruction, arrested the four members of the car-snatching syndicate.

Jabi, Gwagwalada, and Mabushi divisions recovered three stolen vehicles, while the Command’s Scorpion Squad expanded the investigation, leading to the arrest of additional suspects, the recovery of four more vehicles, and the seizure of over N15 million in cash.

The recovered vehicles, according to Adeh, include: a black Toyota Prado SUV (2008 model), Reg. No. RSH 967 JJ; a grey KIA Optima (2009 model), Reg. No. RMY 88 AA; a grey Toyota Corolla – Gwagwalada Division; a grey Toyota Corolla, Reg. No. JUX 890 AA; an ash-coloured Toyota Camry (pencil-light), Reg. No. APR 459 AE; and a black Toyota Corolla, Reg. No. 578 AA.

According to Adeh, “Preliminary investigations revealed that Adamu works closely with an accomplice, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, a Nigerien national believed to be responsible for coordinating the resale of stolen vehicles in the Niger Republic.”

She, however, said Ibrahim is currently at large. The statement confirmed that all suspects and recovered exhibits are in police custody as investigations proceed to track down other fleeing members of the gang.