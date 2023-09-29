Police Arrest 4 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 6 Victims in Benue

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers who abducted four girls and two women in Agbanor village of Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were kidnapped on their way to the farm in Utonkon district of the local gov- ernment at about 1700hrs. The state Command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said that they were abducted last Friday after a tip off from the Ado Police Division that four girls and two women were kidnapped on their way to the farm.

Anene said, “during investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was over powered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges. Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.

“A search conducted in the hideout led to the rescue of the six victims who have received treatment at the hospital and reunited with their families while investigation is ongoing to arrest suspects at large.”