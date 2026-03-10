Police Arrest 4 Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers

Police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit in Emuoha Annex, Rivers State, have arrested four suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of Miss Favour Chika of Igwuruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim in February and collected a ransom of N3,000,000 before her release. Police spokesperson in the state, CSP Grace IringeKoko, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, saying the suspects had confessed to carrying out several highprofile kidnappings across the state.

She identified the suspects as Usman Dan-Mama, Abdullahi Kabir, Idris Ismaila and Mohammed Dalandi. Iringe-Koko said, “The Rivers State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

“This development follows the earlier kidnapping of one Miss Favour Chika of Igwuruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim was abducted on 25th February, 2026 at about 9:00 a.m. while on her way to her farm and was later released on 2nd March after a ransom of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000) was reportedly paid by her family.

“Acting on credible intel- ligence and sustained opera- tional efforts, Police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit Emuohia Annex, successfully tracked and arrested four suspects in the early hours of the day at about 5:20 a.m. along Ipo/Ozaha Farm Road, where they were reportedly planning another kidnap- ping operation.

“The arrested suspects are: Usman Dan-Mama (Male, 20 years), a native of Mubi, Adamawa State; Abdullahi Kabir (Male, 27 years), a native of Damaturu, Yobe State; Idris Ismaila (Male, 20 years), a native of Taraba State; and Mohammed Dalandi (Male, 22 years), a native of Yobe State.