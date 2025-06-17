Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists, Recover Weapons In Delta

Share

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists in the state. The spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri yesterday.

Edafe said that the suspected hoodlums were nabbed on Wednesday by the operatives of CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson.

He said that the operation was carried out in the Mosogar community, Ethiope West Local Government Area. “Acting on credible intelligence on the activities of cultists within Mosogar and its environs, CP-SAT stormed the residence of two of the suspects.

“During the preliminary investigation, a search warrant was executed in their premises. “While searching, a black bag containing a fabricated Baretta pistol, loaded with two rounds of live ammunition and two locally-made guns, was recovered.

“Other exhibits recovered were: eight rounds of live cartridges, multiple phones, laptop and some fetish substances,” he said.

Edafe said that further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects in Mosogar, adding that they were suspected to be members of the Aiye confraternity.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects were in the police custody, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

