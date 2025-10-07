Police Arrest 4 Suspected Bandits, Cattle Rustlers In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspected bandits and cattle rustlers in a major operation aimed at disrupting criminal syndicates terrorizing the Wamakko and Kware axis of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the arrests were made on October 4, 2025, following credible intelligence.

Acting on the intelligence, a tactical team from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit was mobilized to Sabon-Birni Village in Kware Local Government Area, where four suspects, Bubale Muhd, Bammo Tanimu, Maluma Arzika, and Bilal Umar were apprehended.

During the operation, Bilal Umar was found in possession of a quantity of illicit hard drugs. A search of the other suspects’ mobile devices also revealed incriminating videos of them brandishing rifles, believed to have been recorded in their bandit camp.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to rooting out criminal elements and restoring safety to our communities,” the Commissioner of Police stated. “The arrests of these individuals, particularly their drug supplier, mark a critical step in dismantling the network that fuels violence and instability in the region.”

The suspects, who were previously known to residents of Sabon Birni before taking to the bush, were reportedly arrested while spending lavishly, a development that raised suspicions and led to the tip-off.

Investigation into the case is ongoing as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the entire syndicate and bring all members to justice.

The Sokoto State Police Command reaffirmed its dedication to protecting lives and property through proactive, intelligence-led policing, community cooperation, and robust tactical operations. Members of the public were urged to continue reporting suspicious activities to the police.