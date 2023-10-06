Police Arrest 4 Suspected Animal Rustlers in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested four suspected animal rustlers in separate operations in the state. A statement in Dutse yesterday by the command’s Police Public Relations (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Idaho, said the suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing 11 animals in different parts of the state.

Isah said three of the suspects were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing two cows in Ruba village of Kafinhausa Local Government Area. He explained that the suspects were intercepted on their way to Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State to sell the stolen cows.

The PPRO added that one of the suspects was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a cow in Maizuwo village of Suletankakar Local Government Area. According to him, when a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, four bulls, three sheep and two rams, strongly suspected to have been stolen were recovered.

Isah said all the suspects have confessed to the commission of the offences and will be charged to court after a thorough investigation.