Police Arrest 4 Students For Raping Teenager In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four students for criminal conspiracy and rape of a 17 year old girl. A statement by the Adamawa State Police Command signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, explained that the arrest is part of the command’s effort to fight against Gender Based Violence.

According to the statement, the suspects who are students of Government Secondary School, Sugu in Ganye Local Government Area of the state include, Sukari Mathew, 16- yrs, Collins Cambull, 16-yrs, Barnabas Simon, 17-yrs and Ferdinand Mathew, 17-yrs.

Already, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered the suspected minors to be taken into protective custody pending the outcome of investigation and legal advice from the office of the Director of public prosecution (DPP).

According to a complainant, Mrs Veronica Kezitto, who resides in Sugu village, the suspects allegedly conspired and raped the 17-year-old victim (name withheld) after they intoxicated her with some quantity of beer.

However, during the course of investigation, the four suspects confessed to committing the crime by having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim one after the other.

