Police Arrest 4 Siblings Over Alleged Killing Of Guard In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four siblings in connection with the alleged killing of a private security guard during an attack on a farm in Jama’are Local Government Area of the state.

In a press release, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, when hunters reported an attack on three private guards at the farm of one Idris Waziri Kwamawa in Jama’are.

According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer led a patrol team to the scene where one of the guards, identified as Bello Bura, 40, was found dead, while two others, Sani Hussaini, 32, and Gidado Mohammed, 32, both from Jadauvi village in Gamawa Local Government Area, sustained injuries.

“The victims were rushed to the General Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed Bello Bura dead, while the injured guards are receiving treatment. The deceased has since been released to his family for Islamic burial,” the statement said.

The police disclosed that six suspects were initially detained in connection with the incident, but four of them, who are siblings, are currently being held for alleged culpable homicide.

Those in custody were identified as Chidawa Ahmadu, 25; Adamu Ahmadu, 20; Usman Ahmadu, 15; and Yusuf Ahmadu, 22, all of Bediri Village in Jama’are Local Government Area.

The statement further revealed items recovered from the suspects to include three cutlasses, two sticks and torchlight. The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s control room.