Police Arrest 4 Over Stealing Of N277.8m From 2 Airlines’ Bank Accounts

Share

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected fraudsters who allegedly hacked into the bank accounts of two airlines.

The suspects, it was learnt withdrew two hundred and seventy seven million, eight hundred and forty eight thousand naira. The money was said to be lodged in the banks by the two airlines companies when the fraudsters hacked in and moved it.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Moshood, who was represented by the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday said a former staff of a new generation bank alleged that some unidentified persons stole the sum of £138,924.

The CP said the money which is equivalent of N277,848,000 was moved from the two domiciliary accounts of the international air – lines domiciled in the bank.

He said: “Immediately it was moved from one bank, it was transferred to another domiciliary account before the fraudsters eventually collected all the money.

“Following this, the bank reported the matter at the Lagos State Police Command and investigation immediately commenced.

The leader of the suspects, Shuaib Olaleye, 27, was arrested on March 12, in Ogun State and a Toyota Camry vehicle suspect to be proceeds of the crime was recovered from him at his hideout.

“Others are Oladunjoye Adegoke, 33, was also arrested March 13, in Victoria Island, with a Toyota Camry (Pencil Light).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

