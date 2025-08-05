New Telegraph

August 5, 2025
Police Arrest 4 Over Missing Newborn In Ekiti Hospital

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged theft of a newborn baby at the Okeyinmi Health Centre in AdoEkiti, the state capital. The Command Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, said the po- lice have begun a investigation into the matter and are ensuring the safe recovery of the missing baby.

He said, “The CP has directed the State Crime Investigative Department (CID) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the recovery of the newborn baby. “Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are giving us credible information that will aid the investigation process.”

