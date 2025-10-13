Police Arrest 4 Over Attempted Kidnap, ‘One-Chance’ Robbery

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four suspects involved in a ‘one-chance’ robbery and attempted kidnapping. In the process, two victims were successfully rescued.

According to a statement yesterday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh: “On October 8, at about 10:09 p.m., the Command received a report at Life Camp Police Station that a victim had called in distress, alleging that she had been abducted by suspected criminals who demanded a ransom of N1,000,000 for her release.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives from Life Camp Division immediately swung into action. Through the deployment of digital and tactical intelligence, on October 9, at about 4:30 a.m., the suspects were arrested at Dape Village after a near-deadly confrontation with the police. “Two victims were rescued during the operation.

However, one of them, who sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by the suspects, was promptly rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. “The arrested suspects are: Solomon Tanko ‘m’, Samuel Audu ‘m’, Chigozie Joseph ‘m’, Emmanuel Chidiebere ‘m’”.

Adeh said further investigation revealed that the suspects have been involved in a series of ‘one-chance’ robberies around the Bannex and Kado areas, using a vehicle with tinted windows to deceive unsuspecting passengers. She said they revealed that they had picked and robbed six victims, both men and women, before their arrest.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 15 international passports, two sharp daggers, two cutlasses, bloodstained documents, four mobile phones, two hammers, and three biros. Adeh said the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.