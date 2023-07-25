Police arrest 4 over alleged plot to attack Atiku, others

The police have reportedly arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged plot to attack the residence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A man reportedly seeking to confirm the Yola home of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential poll was apprehended at the gate of the residence on Sunday and handed over to the police. In a statement on Monday, the Atiku Media Office said upon further interrogation by the police, 29-yearold Jubrila Mohammed confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

It said: “The suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola. “All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities.”