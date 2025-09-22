Police Arrest 38 Over Catholic Priest’s Murder

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday announced that its operatives are on the trail of gunmen who murdered a Catholic priest in the state and that so far 38 suspects have been arrested. This is coming on the heels of the Enugu State government’s condemnation of the murder with the offer of N10 million bounty for perpetrators.

It would be recalled that Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese was assassinated in the night hours of September 19, along Eha-Ndiagu Eha-Etiti Road in Eha-Alumona Community of Nsukka LGA. The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has ordered the intensification of the ongoing manhunt for the armed men.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the CP had earlier directed the Udenu Area Commander, alongside Heads of Tactical and Operational Squads of the Command, to fish out the fleeing assailants upon receipt of information on the incident. He disclosed that “Consequently, Police Operatives under the Udenu Area Com- mand’s coverage have arrest- ed thirty-eight (38) suspects, following bush combing and raids of different black spots in the area.