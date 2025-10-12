Police Arrest 37 In Edo For Alleged Sexual, Domestic Abuse

The Police command in Edo says it has arrested 37 suspects for allegedly being involved in sexual and domestic abuse in the state. Mr. Monday Agbonika, the commissioner of police in Edo, disclosed this in Benin on Saturday while addressing journalists on the command’s crime-fighting achievements for September.

According to him, the efforts are deliberately meant to tackle the disturbing trend of sexual and gender based violence, including rape. “The suspects have been investigated and are being prosecuted in court.

The command also arrested suspects involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, and cultism, among others, in the state. “Seven suspected kidnappers were arrested while two others were neutralised,” he said. The commissioner of police also disclosed that 48 victims were rescued from captivity during various operations within the period under review.

He further said that the command’s operations successfully disrupted cult initiations in Benin, Auchi and Ekpoma, leading to the arrest of 38 suspected cultists, including leaders of rival groups. The police boss explained that the command also reduced cult killings in Benin within the period to zero per cent.

Agbonika listed the items recovered within the period to include eight firearms, 56 live ammunition, and five expended cartridges.