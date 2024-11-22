Police Arrest 34 Suspected Cultists, Others, Recover Arms In Benue

Share

The Benue State Police Command, said it has arrested 34 suspected cultists and armed robbers terrorising parts of Makurdi and other areas of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Wednesday night, said the suspects were arrested at NorthBank area in Makurdi and Ikyobo-Agbede road, Ushongo LGA of the state.

Anene said that the suspected cultists had, before their arrest, killed some people within Northbank and Modern Market areas, all in the capital city of Makurdi, adding that they were apprehended following the intensity of operations to clampdown on criminal elements in the state.

According to her, the command’s operatives had made significant success in curbing the activities of armed robbers, cultist and other criminals.

She disclosed that on 14/11/2024 about 1320hrs information was received at ‘C’ Police Division, Makurdi that the corpse of a young man was seen at North Bank Makurdi and swiftly detectives were deployed to the scene for investigation after which it was discovered that the death of the suspect was as a result of a rival cult clash, while Information was also gathered about hideouts in the area.

SP Anene explained that, on 17/11/2024 at about 2200hrs to 0200hrs of 18/11/2024, a joint operational team of the Police, the Army and NSCDC working on actionable intelligence raided hideouts and arrested 18 suspected cultists at Avis Hotel and other areas of Northbank.

