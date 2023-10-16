Police Arrest 30 Hoodlums Planning To Disrupt Kano Mass Marriages

No fewer than 30 hoodlums were, at the weekend, arrested by the police in Kano State for attempts to disrupt the mass wedding organized by Kano state government at the Government House.

Kano State Government, on Saturday sponsored over 6000 couples on a mass wedding that attracted dignitaries from within and outside the state.

Police provided adequate security during the event.

Briefing journalists on security situation in the state, on Monday, shortly after a meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Team leaders, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said 30 hoodlums were arrested during the event.

According to him, most of the suspects who came with the intention to wreak havoc and disrupt the mass wedding, came from neighboring states.

“I assure you that Kano is Safe and it will continue to be safe. During the Mass Wedding over the weekend, some people wanted to disrupt the event, but we did not allow that to happen.

” Thirty criminals who came with the intention to disrupt the event were arrested. On interrogation, we discovered that most of them came from neighbouring states.

“Some of them came with Master Keys with the intention to steal vehicles, but their plans were aborted. You saw how we were able to secure lives and properties during the big event. Nobody complained. That is to show you that we are on track.”

CP Gumel urged residents and visitors to move about their businesses without fear, ” Kano is a peaceful state. People should feel free to visit Kano,” he added