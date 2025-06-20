Police Arrest 3 Wanted Suspected Kidnappers, Weapon Supplier After Gun Duel In Abuja

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has arrested three notorious kidnap suspects long wanted for a series of high-profile abductions and murders within Abuja and its environs.

A statement yesterday by the spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspects were tracked and apprehended across Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa states.

She identified the arrested suspects as Ya’u Shittu of Kafanchan LGA, Kaduna State; Sale Usman from Niger State; and Ibrahim Abdullahi of Mpape, Abuja.

According to the statement, all the suspects were on the Command’s wanted list and “belong to a ruthless kidnapping syndicate responsible for multiple violent and recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit for discreet investigation.

crimes across the Territory. “Upon interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in several heinous acts, including the kidnapping of four men in the Katampe and Shishipe I communities, as well as the abduction and murder of a pastor in Mpape in 2024.

“Further investigation also linked them to the kidnapping of three children from Ruga Shishipe in Mpape, during which their father was killed while resisting the attackers.

“The suspects also admitted to the recent abduction of a woman for whom a ransom of N10 million was paid, with each gang member receiving N500,000. “It was further uncovered that Ibrahim Abdullahi served as the gang’s arms supplier.

“He led operatives to the syndicate’s hideout in Bukuru, Nasarawa State, on June 18. Upon sighting the police team, other gang members opened fire.

The officers engaged with superior firepower, during which Abdullahi attempted to flee but was shot, injured, and rearrested. The remaining suspects escaped and are currently being pursued.

“Exhibits recovered from the hideout include a long knife and assorted charms. All arrested suspects are in custody, and efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.”

