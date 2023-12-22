Police Arrest 3 Suspects WIth Human Heart

…Assure Residents of Safety

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Zone 2, in charge of Lagos and Ogun State Commands have arrested three men with two human hearts. The suspects were identified as Moshood Najimdeen, Adebanjo Wasiu and Segun Asunni. It was learnt that Najimdeen was arrested in his house at Oke-Ola area of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, with two suspected human hearts discovered during a search at his residence.

The Zonal Police Public Relation Officer (ZPPRO), SP Ayuba T u n n i U m m a , in a statement yesterday said d u r i n g interrogation, the s u s p e c t implicated one Wasiu whom he c l a i m e d paid him fifty thousand naira to assist him in obtaining the two human hearts. Wasiu in turn also pointed to one Asunni as the one that needed the hearts.

However, investigation has commenced into the alleged offence, while the two suspected human hearts have been sent to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), for thorough examination and confirmation. Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of the zone, Ari Muhammed Ali, implore residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any form of unwholesome activities in their respective areas to the nearest Police formation within their locality.

In a similar vein, the zone 2 command has charged Lagos and Ogun states, Commanders of all Tactical Units, as well as officers and men serving in the command to beef up security around Worship Centers, Shopping Malls, Tourist Centers, Market Places, Commercial Centers, Social Gatherings, Residential Areas. Others includes;

Highways, Motor Parks and Garages, Train Stations and Bus Terminals, also Critical National Assets as well as Government and Privately- owned Properties within their areas of jurisdictions and to also ensure free-flow of traffic before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The AIG also charged residents on the importance of reporting any suspicious activities that could compromise security as he assures maximum security throughout the yuletide period.