Police Arrest 3 Suspects Over Murder Of Bolt Driver In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a Bolt driver, Obasi Okeke in Abuja. The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Haruna Garba, said this yesterday at a news conference in Abuja.

Garba said the suspects were arrested following a report over the discovery of the victim, lying in the pool of his blood with a slit throat at Ngugu close Area 11, Garki Abuja. He said investigation to ascertain the author of the dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects.

The CP said that in the course of investigation, the police discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspect to convey them to Guzape Area of Abuja. He said the suspects had engaged the bolt driver to the area to buy Indian hemp.

“Back from Guzape, to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip. “They showed the deceased a fake debit alert on one of their phones but the deceased insisted that he had not received any alert.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the suspects brought out a knife, slit the deceased throat and fled from the scene,” CP said. He said the three suspects who had confessed to committing the crime would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.