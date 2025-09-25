Police Arrest 3 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Humprhrey Wagbara in the state. SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the Command, told journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, that Wagbara was rescued during a coordinated operation at the kid- nappers’ den.

She said officers were deployed for the mission following a distress call on the activities of the syndicate. “Upon receipt of the distress call, officers conducted a coordinate operation on Sept. 19, resulting to the arrest of three suspects,” she said.

According to her, the suspects were apprehended at separate locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas. Iringe-Koko said the suspects confessed to the abduction of Wagbara and admitted to several other kidnappings across the state. “They confessed to the kidnap of Mr Onwuli Jude and Mr Nwabueze Nchekwube along School Road, Igwuruta-Atali.

“They told detectives that they collected N6 million ransom from Nchekwube’s family before killing him,” she disclosed The police spokesperson also linked the syndicate to the kidnap of one Mrs Mercy Chinyere on Sept. 12 at Igwuruta-Atali.

She alleged that the gang collected N3.5 million ransom before releasing Chinyere. Items recovered from the suspects include a G-3 rifle with breech number 10398, magazine, and an Itel android phone allegedly belonging to Wagbara. Other exhibits recovered were three short daggers, a jack knife, and a stainless short knife.

According to Iringe-Koko, the suspects and exhibits are in custody while efforts continue to arrest fleeing gang members and recover more weapons. She added that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the gallantry of officers in the rescue operation.