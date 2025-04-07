Police Arrest 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Otukpo

Share

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspected notorious kidnappers in Ogoli-Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, who confirmed this yesterday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, said security agencies were carrying out operation in the area when the suspects were arrested.

She said that in spite of their arrest, the operation was still ongoing. She named those arrested to include: Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu and Abuh Umaru, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

NAN reports that bandits have in recent times terrorised the once peaceful town, robbing banks, kidnapping people, killings and committing other various crimes.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

